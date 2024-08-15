Russians kill 2 volunteers in Kherson while men were distributing water

Two volunteers were killed in Kherson when the Russian attacked them with a drone on 14 August while the men were distributing free water to residents.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "The Mavi Hilal Ukraine charitable foundation lost two volunteers at once. The Kherson community has lost two friends. Last night, another one of those injured in the Dnipro district yesterday, 61-year-old Vladyslav Zavtur, passed away in hospital.

Yesterday (14 August – ed.), while they were distributing free water to Kherson residents, Russian terrorists attacked the city with a drone. The driver, Andrii Studynskyi, was killed instantly, and Vladyslav Zavtur died a few hours later."



Details: Mrochko said these people had been transporting free bread and drinking water from Mykolaiv to Kherson for a long time.

They had also started a programme to provide liquefied gas to the residents of the Antonivka district.

