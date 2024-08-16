Russian response to Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast slow and scattered – Supreme Allied Commander Europe

General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has stated that Russia is still trying to formulate a response to Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast, noting that this response has been slow and scattered so far.

Source: Voice of America, citing Cavoli during the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) on 15 August

Details: Cavoli said Russia's response is influenced by several factors. Firstly, there is confusion over who should be responsible for military actions within Russia, and secondly, Russia lacks available troops that it can deploy against the operation in Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia is still pulling together its reaction to this incursion by Ukraine. There has been a fairly slow and scattered reaction to it.

Part of that is because it is not exactly clear who is in charge. The Ministry of Defence is in charge of fighting inside Ukraine, but not in charge of fights inside Russia yet. That is for the Ministry of the Interior, Federal Security Service and other domestic entities."

"Russia does not have a lot of forces available to throw against that. The scale of the commitment, or the fraction of the Russian ground force that’s committed inside Ukraine, is very significant."

Advertisement:

Details: Cavoli emphasised that the units remaining in Russia that could potentially respond to such a situation are conscripted soldiers, who, theoretically and legally, are prohibited from fighting in Ukraine. Therefore, these are not the combat units from which the quickest response could be expected.

He noted that the Russian authorities have deployed many air units to Kursk Oblast, but it is unknown how many ground forces will be involved and what effect this will have.

Quote: "Some units have come from eastern Ukraine up there to fight, but clearly their preference will be to bring units from elsewhere. I think they’re going to have to make some decisions on the Russian side about time and availability of troops."

Details: In addition, in response to a question about the Ukrainian army’s state, Cavoli noted that despite the challenges Ukraine’s Armed Forces faced, he was impressed by the innovations Ukraine has demonstrated in military, technical and tactical areas.

Quote: "There are certainly challenges, but Ukraine certainly has the ability to rise to them."

"Over the past couple of years, it has been absolutely remarkable what Ukraine has been able to do with the assistance of maybe 50 different countries around the world who have come together voluntarily to help them [the Ukrainians] in their fight."

Background:

In his first comments on Ukraine's offensive in Kursk, US President Joe Biden called the operation a "real dilemma" for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

After speaking with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about Ukraine's offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said that the EU fully supports the struggle of the Ukrainian people.

Support UP or become our patron!