Car burns out and driver injured as drone wreckage falls on road in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district – photos

Debris from a UAV has fallen on the Obukhiv road in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, causing a car to burn out and injuring the driver.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "A fire broke out in the capital’s Holosiivskyi district when the wreckage from an enemy UAV fell on the road, completely destroying a car. The driver of the car was injured. The fire has now been contained."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine's SES reported that an area of grass covering 100 sq. m also caught fire. The injured driver was treated by paramedics.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

Earlier, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration warned that air defence units were engaging Russian drones and urged residents to stay in shelters.

As of midday on 26 August, Russian drones were being targeted in a number of regions in Ukraine, including the city of Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on the night of 25-26 August and the morning of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure, using over 100 missiles and about 100 Shahed-type loitering munitions.

