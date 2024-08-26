All Sections
Car burns out and driver injured as drone wreckage falls on road in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 26 August 2024, 15:31
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Debris from a UAV has fallen on the Obukhiv road in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, causing a car to burn out and injuring the driver.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

Quote: "A fire broke out in the capital’s Holosiivskyi district when the wreckage from an enemy UAV fell on the road, completely destroying a car. The driver of the car was injured. The fire has now been contained."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine's SES reported that an area of grass covering 100 sq. m also caught fire. The injured driver was treated by paramedics.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

  • Earlier, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration warned that air defence units were engaging Russian drones and urged residents to stay in shelters.
  • As of midday on 26 August, Russian drones were being targeted in a number of regions in Ukraine, including the city of Kyiv.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on the night of 25-26 August and the morning of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure, using over 100 missiles and about 100 Shahed-type loitering munitions.

