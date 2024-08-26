Car burns out and driver injured as drone wreckage falls on road in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district – photos
Monday, 26 August 2024, 15:31
Debris from a UAV has fallen on the Obukhiv road in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, causing a car to burn out and injuring the driver.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)
Quote: "A fire broke out in the capital’s Holosiivskyi district when the wreckage from an enemy UAV fell on the road, completely destroying a car. The driver of the car was injured. The fire has now been contained."
Details: Ukraine's SES reported that an area of grass covering 100 sq. m also caught fire. The injured driver was treated by paramedics.
Background:
- Earlier, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration warned that air defence units were engaging Russian drones and urged residents to stay in shelters.
- As of midday on 26 August, Russian drones were being targeted in a number of regions in Ukraine, including the city of Kyiv.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on the night of 25-26 August and the morning of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure, using over 100 missiles and about 100 Shahed-type loitering munitions.
