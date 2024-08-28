All Sections
Pentagon maintains restrictions on Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 August 2024, 07:25
Patrick Ryder. Stock photo: Getty Images

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder has stated that the Pentagon has not changed its policy regarding Ukraine's restrictions on "deep strikes" into Russia.

Source: Voice of America

Quote: "The Ukrainians can use US security assistance to defend themselves from cross-border attacks, in other words counterfire. But as it relates to long-range strike, deep strikes into Russia, our policy has not changed."

Details: Ryder also emphasised that the US is not at war with Russia and does not seek conflict. "We are simply supporting a democratic nation... and enabling them [Ukrainians] to protect themselves," Ryder said.

Background:

  • John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, emphasised at an online briefing on Monday, 26 August, that the US is aware of Ukraine's calls for an expansion of permission for Western weapons to be used to attack Russian territory, and that discussions with its Ukrainian counterparts will continue.
  • Last month, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was gradually changing the West's position on strikes on military targets in Russia's rear and was already receiving "positive signals" regarding the expansion of permission to use weapons provided by Western allies.
  • He recently said the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk Oblast might not have happened if the West had not imposed restrictions on strikes on military targets in Russia.

