Russians hit industrial facility in Poltava Oblast at night

A firefighter with the Ukrainian word for “freedom” written on his helmet. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on the night of 29-30 August.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Pronin: "The enemy struck an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast with UAVs at night."

Advertisement:

Details: Pronin said that there had been no casualties.

Background: On the evening of 29 August, Russian attack drones were spotted flying over the southern regions of Ukraine. The air-raid warning in the country's south and east was in effect until almost 04:00 on 30 August.

Support UP or become our patron!