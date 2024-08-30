Russians hit industrial facility in Poltava Oblast at night
Friday, 30 August 2024, 08:17
Russian forces attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast on the night of 29-30 August.
Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Pronin: "The enemy struck an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast with UAVs at night."
Details: Pronin said that there had been no casualties.
Background: On the evening of 29 August, Russian attack drones were spotted flying over the southern regions of Ukraine. The air-raid warning in the country's south and east was in effect until almost 04:00 on 30 August.
