Russian forces advance in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Russian forces have advanced in the town of Chasiv Yar. Photo: DeepState

DeepState analysts have updated their interactive online map of hostilities in Ukraine, noting that Russian forces have advanced in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced in Chasiv Yar. Fighting continues near [the settlement of] Novoselivka Persha and in [the village of] Zalizne."

Background: In its evening report, Ukraine's General Staff noted that the Russians mounted eight assaults near the settlements of Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar and Andriivka on the Kramatorsk front. Ukraine's defence forces repelled four Russian attacks and four more were underway.

