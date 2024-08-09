About 20,000 people need to be evacuated from Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's National Police – photos

Ukrainian law enforcement officers report that about 20,000 people from 28 settlements in Sumy Oblast need to be evacuated.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Quote: "A decision has been made during a regular meeting of the Sumy Oblast Defence Council to evacuate the population from 28 settlements across 7 hromadas in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Early estimates suggest that about 20,000 people need to be evacuated. Emergency workers, representatives of hromadas, military administrations and law enforcement agencies are involved in the evacuation."

Details: Evacuation teams are transporting and accompanying civilians, in particular families with children, people with limited mobility and senior citizens.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Police are reportedly escorting the evacuation convoys, ensuring law and order at pre-assembly points, and assisting citizens.

The Russian full-scale invasion has claimed 270 lives in Sumy Oblast, including 14 children. Six people, including a child, have been killed in Russian attacks on the oblast over the past two months.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

