About 20,000 people need to be evacuated from Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's National Police – photos
Ukrainian law enforcement officers report that about 20,000 people from 28 settlements in Sumy Oblast need to be evacuated.
Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)
Quote: "A decision has been made during a regular meeting of the Sumy Oblast Defence Council to evacuate the population from 28 settlements across 7 hromadas in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Early estimates suggest that about 20,000 people need to be evacuated. Emergency workers, representatives of hromadas, military administrations and law enforcement agencies are involved in the evacuation."
Details: Evacuation teams are transporting and accompanying civilians, in particular families with children, people with limited mobility and senior citizens.
Police are reportedly escorting the evacuation convoys, ensuring law and order at pre-assembly points, and assisting citizens.
The Russian full-scale invasion has claimed 270 lives in Sumy Oblast, including 14 children. Six people, including a child, have been killed in Russian attacks on the oblast over the past two months.
