Russian drone attack on Cherkasy Oblast, two people injured – photos

There have been strikes in Cherkasy Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. The Russian drone attack damaged an infrastructure facility in the Uman district, and a fire broke out in the Cherkasy district due to falling debris. Two people were injured in Cherkasy, and houses and other facilities were damaged.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Ihor Taburets: "It was a difficult night for our Cherkasy Oblast. There were numerous enemy attacks.

Most of them were repelled by our defenders. Preliminary information indicates that a total of 14 enemy UAVs were destroyed. However, there were several hits, as well as damage due to falling debris."

Aftermath of Russian attack Photo: Ihor Taburets

Details: Ihor Taburets says two people were injured in the city of Cherkasy and have already received the necessary assistance. Several houses and private business facilities were damaged. Dry vegetation was also reported to be on fire.

Quote from Ihor Taburets: "Meanwhile, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the Uman district. The forest litter caught fire due to falling debris in the Cherkasy district. The fire has been extinguished. Emergency services are responding. The final damage will be known later."

Aftermath of Russian attack Photo: Ihor Taburets

Background: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had attacked Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September with two missiles and 46 Shaheds. Ukraine’s Air Force successfully downed 38 drones. Three drones had disappeared from radar, two headed towards occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast and one headed back towards Russia.

