All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian drone attack on Cherkasy Oblast, two people injured – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 September 2024, 09:21
Russian drone attack on Cherkasy Oblast, two people injured – photos
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Ihor Taburets

There have been strikes in Cherkasy Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. The Russian drone attack damaged an infrastructure facility in the Uman district, and a fire broke out in the Cherkasy district due to falling debris. Two people were injured in Cherkasy, and houses and other facilities were damaged.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Ihor Taburets: "It was a difficult night for our Cherkasy Oblast. There were numerous enemy attacks.

Advertisement:

Most of them were repelled by our defenders. Preliminary information indicates that a total of 14 enemy UAVs were destroyed. However, there were several hits, as well as damage due to falling debris."

 
Aftermath of Russian attack
Photo: Ihor Taburets

Details: Ihor Taburets says two people were injured in the city of Cherkasy and have already received the necessary assistance. Several houses and private business facilities were damaged. Dry vegetation was also reported to be on fire.

Quote from Ihor Taburets: "Meanwhile, an infrastructure facility was damaged in the Uman district. The forest litter caught fire due to falling debris in the Cherkasy district. The fire has been extinguished. Emergency services are responding. The final damage will be known later."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attack
Photo: Ihor Taburets

Background: Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had attacked Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September with two missiles and 46 Shaheds. Ukraine’s Air Force successfully downed 38 drones. Three drones had disappeared from radar, two headed towards occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast and one headed back towards Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Cherkasy OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
Cherkasy Oblast
Series of explosions ring out in Cherkasy Oblast
Fire breaks out in Cherkasy Oblast after Russian missile falls, causing destruction
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack in Cherkasy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: