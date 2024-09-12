All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Ukraine with missiles and Shahed UAVs overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 44 drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 September 2024, 09:16
Russians attack Ukraine with missiles and Shahed UAVs overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 44 drones
A destroyed Shahed loitering munitions. Stock photo: Ukraine's National Guard

Russian forces launched 69 aerial assets on Ukraine on the night of Thursday, 11-12 September. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 44 loitering munitions, three flew back to Russia, and four more disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The Air Force’s air surveillance troops detected and escorted 69 enemy aerial assets on the night of 11-12 September 2024 (as of 09:00). The invaders attacked Chernihiv Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Kursk Oblast and one Kh-59/69 air-to-ground missile from Bryansk Oblast, two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace over the Black Sea towards Zmiinyi Island), 64 Shahed-type loitering munitions (launch areas: Russia's Kursk, Yeysk, and Chauda in occupied Crimea).

Advertisement:

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine's defence forces repelled the enemy aerial attack."

Details: It is reported that 44 loitering munitions were shot down in the course of the anti-aircraft effort. Three drones flew back to Russia, and four more disappeared from radar on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received).

Quote: "As of 09:00, four attack UAVs remain in the airspace of Ukraine, combat operations are underway!

Advertisement:

Most of the enemy missiles did not reach their intended targets thanks to the active counteraction from the defence forces.

Air defence assets were responding in Kyiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts.

Together to victory!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Shahed dronewarUkraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
Shahed drone
Power supply situation in Konotop, Sumy Oblast, critical – mayor
Russians attack Konotop in Sumy Oblast with Shahed UAVs: 14 civilians injured, extensive destruction caused
Furniture warehouse ablaze in Khmelnytskyi Oblast due to Russian Shahed UAV attack
RECENT NEWS
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
12:20
Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: