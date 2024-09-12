Russians attack Ukraine with missiles and Shahed UAVs overnight: Ukrainian air defences destroy 44 drones

Russian forces launched 69 aerial assets on Ukraine on the night of Thursday, 11-12 September. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 44 loitering munitions, three flew back to Russia, and four more disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The Air Force’s air surveillance troops detected and escorted 69 enemy aerial assets on the night of 11-12 September 2024 (as of 09:00). The invaders attacked Chernihiv Oblast with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Kursk Oblast and one Kh-59/69 air-to-ground missile from Bryansk Oblast, two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace over the Black Sea towards Zmiinyi Island), 64 Shahed-type loitering munitions (launch areas: Russia's Kursk, Yeysk, and Chauda in occupied Crimea).

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine's defence forces repelled the enemy aerial attack."

Details: It is reported that 44 loitering munitions were shot down in the course of the anti-aircraft effort. Three drones flew back to Russia, and four more disappeared from radar on the territory of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received).

Quote: "As of 09:00, four attack UAVs remain in the airspace of Ukraine, combat operations are underway!

Most of the enemy missiles did not reach their intended targets thanks to the active counteraction from the defence forces.

Air defence assets were responding in Kyiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava oblasts.

Together to victory!"

