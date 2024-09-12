Ukraine's Foreign Minister Sybiha discusses new aid package and enhanced air defence with Italian counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had his first phone call with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Sybiha thanked Tajani for Italy's role as the G7 chair and for the assistance provided to Ukraine.

Friendly call with @Antonio_Tajani. Thanked Italy for its strong G7 Presidency and support for Ukraine. Discussed the expediting of Italy’s next military aid package and the strengthening of Ukraine’s air shield. I also expressed our interest in decommissioned Italian equipment. — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 12, 2024

Quote: "Discussed the expediting of Italy’s next military aid package and the strengthening of Ukraine’s air shield. I also expressed our interest in decommissioned Italian equipment. We noted good perspectives for further cooperation between our defence industries," said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister.

The parties also coordinated their positions ahead of the UN General Assembly session. Additionally, they addressed issues concerning Ukrainian children residing in Italy with temporary protection due to the war.

Background:

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier, Tajani stated that Ukraine should not use Italian weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

