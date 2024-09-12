All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Red Cross staff in Ukraine: world countries must be tough in response

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 September 2024, 16:03
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Red Cross staff in Ukraine: world countries must be tough in response
The vehicle destroyed in the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the world to mount a tough and decisive response and stop Russian terror following the Russian strike on the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) convoy in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As of now, we know that two people have been injured. They are currently being treated. Sadly, three people were killed in this Russian attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

Advertisement:

Everything about this war is crystal clear: Russia brings evil and Ukraine protects lives. If anyone says they want to ‘hear both sides out’, Russia takes this as a permission to continue killing.

The world’s response has to be principled and tough. Neither countries nor international organisations can remain indifferent. Only united the world will be able to force Russia to stop this terror and to force Moscow to seek peace."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed, and two others were injured in a morning artillery strike on Viroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast on 12 September. A lorry carrying humanitarian aid and another vehicle were destroyed.
  • Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the casualties were all ICRC staff members who were in the lorry when it was attacked. He called on the ICRC to publicly condemn Russia's actions, which violate the Geneva Conventions, and expressed outrage at the lack of response from international organisations.

Support UP or become our patron!

warZelenskyy
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
war
Russians launched counter-offensive in Kursk Oblast, everything goes as planned – Zelenskyy
Russian Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant during 12 September nighttime attack
151 miners trapped underground in Dobropillia due to Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: