Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Red Cross staff in Ukraine: world countries must be tough in response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the world to mount a tough and decisive response and stop Russian terror following the Russian strike on the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) convoy in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "As of now, we know that two people have been injured. They are currently being treated. Sadly, three people were killed in this Russian attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones.

Advertisement:

Everything about this war is crystal clear: Russia brings evil and Ukraine protects lives. If anyone says they want to ‘hear both sides out’, Russia takes this as a permission to continue killing.

The world’s response has to be principled and tough. Neither countries nor international organisations can remain indifferent. Only united the world will be able to force Russia to stop this terror and to force Moscow to seek peace."

Background:

Advertisement:

Three employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed, and two others were injured in a morning artillery strike on Viroliubivka in Donetsk Oblast on 12 September. A lorry carrying humanitarian aid and another vehicle were destroyed.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the casualties were all ICRC staff members who were in the lorry when it was attacked. He called on the ICRC to publicly condemn Russia's actions, which violate the Geneva Conventions, and expressed outrage at the lack of response from international organisations.

Support UP or become our patron!