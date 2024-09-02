All Sections
Drone debris damages industrial company premises in Poltava Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 2 September 2024, 08:16
Drone debris damages industrial company premises in Poltava Oblast
Aftermath of Russian attack in Poltava oblast. Photo: Telegram channel of State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The debris of a downed Russian drone has damaged the administrative and production buildings of an industrial company in Poltava Oblast.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram  

Quote from Pronin: "The Russians attacked Poltava Oblast with UAVs overnight [on the night of 1-2 September – ed.]... The drone debris damaged the administrative and production buildings of one of the industrial companies in the oblast."

Details: Pronin noted that there had been no casualties.

Background:

  • In the evening of 1 September, Russian forces launched several groups of attack UAVs from a southerly direction towards Ukraine.
  • At dawn on 2 September, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to a missile threat. Later, it was extended across Ukraine.

