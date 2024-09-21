All Sections
Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 21 September 2024, 17:22
Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo
An explosion in the Tikhoretsk district. Photo: Screenshot from video by Russian Telegram channels

Skhemy (Schemes), a Radio Liberty project, has released a satellite image showing the consequences of nighttime strikes on an ammunition depot and military airfield in the Tikhoretsk district of Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Skhemy

наслідки удару в ніч на 21 серпня, фото: Схеми. Натисніть для збільшення
The consequences of the strike on the night of 20-21 August.
Photo: Skhemy

Quote: "Sentinel-2 satellite imagery dated 21 September, available on the EO Browser platform and available to Schemes (Radio Liberty), shows the consequences of a nighttime attack on a Russian ammunition depot – a fire is still raging there. This military facility is located north of the village of Kamenny in the Tikhoretsk district of Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Satellite imagery also shows that the fire is raging near the military airfield in the city of Tikhoretsk, which is not far from the ammunition depot.

Details: Schemes noted that this depot is marked on the OpenStreetMap map as military unit No. 57229-41. Russian open sources mention that this unit belongs to the logistics centre of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

A study by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) identifies this depot as the 719th Artillery Ammunition Base. In February 2024, the CSIS reported that this base had experienced increased activity and significant expansion over the past year. Additionally, a CSIS report found that in October 2023, the White House confirmed this Russian base as the primary site for storing munitions supplied by North Korea.

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 September, Russian media and Telegram channels reported a fire and detonation near a military unit in the Tikhoretsk district. The authorities announced the evacuation of the local population from the village near the fire.
  • Ukraine's General Staff has confirmed the strike on the Tikhoretsk arsenal, stating that over 2,000 tonnes of ammunition, including supplies from North Korea, have been destroyed. The General Staff highlighted that this depot "is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases and is a key facility in the logistics system of the Russian military."

