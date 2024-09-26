All Sections
Anti-personnel landmine injures man, 64, in city park in Kherson

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 September 2024, 13:08
Stock photo: Getty Images

A 64-year-old civilian was taken to hospital after being injured by a Lepestok anti-personnel landmine in a park in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "A 64-year-old man was hospitalised after stepping on a Lepestok explosive device in the city park in the Dniprovskyi district at around 11:30. He has suffered a blast trauma and shrapnel wounds."

Details: The local authorities reported that Russian forces attacked the settlement of Kindiika with a drone at around 11:30. A 53-year-old man sustained a blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his hands as a result of explosives being dropped.

Russian troops also dropped explosives from a drone near a trolleybus in Dniprovskyi district. The glass in the trolley bus was smashed.

Background:

  • On the morning of 25 September, Russian forces attacked Kherson. Three residents of the village of Antonivka were injured in a drone attack. Another civilian was injured in a Russian strike on the city's Tsentralnyi district.
  • Russian troops launched an airstrike on a school in Mylove hromada in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast on the night of 24-25 September. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
  • Russian forces launched a drone attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 24 September, killing a 60-year-old man and injuring a 70-year-old woman.

