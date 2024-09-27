Ukrainian National Guard showed how they shot down Russian spy drones – video

The National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) has shared footage of the destruction of Russian reconnaissance drones over the line of contact.

Details: It is noted that the air reconnaissance personnel of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevsky Brigade of the National Guard skilfully destroy the Russian "eyes" in the air.

The video posted today shows the downing of five Zala-421 drones, two Orlan-10s, a Supercam S350 and a Lancet belonging to Russian troops over the line of contact.

In early September, Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noted that Russian UAVs were increasingly being shot down by Ukrainian FPV drones. He said that cases of Russian attack drones being shot down by FPV drones were also recorded.

Soldiers of the unmanned forces unit of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodny Yar on the Bakhmut front hit 49 targets in 17 days using FPV drones.

