Russian drone wreckage falls in the garden of a house and on kindergarten in Kyiv

Rescue workers at the scene of a strike. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Drone wreckage was seen falling in the Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 6-7 September,

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that the wreckage fell on the premises of a residential building in the Pecherskyi district.

Advertisement:

All emergency services arrived at the scene.

A fire, approximately 10 square metres, broke out in an open area in the same district, Pecherskyi. There were no casualties or damage.

Update: In addition, drone wreckage fell on the territory of a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Information on the damage or casualties is being confirmed.

Background:

On the night of 6-7 September, explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence was responding to drones in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!