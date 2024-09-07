Russian drone wreckage falls in the garden of a house and on kindergarten in Kyiv
Saturday, 7 September 2024, 03:32
Drone wreckage was seen falling in the Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 6-7 September,
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Details: Early reports indicate that the wreckage fell on the premises of a residential building in the Pecherskyi district.
All emergency services arrived at the scene.
A fire, approximately 10 square metres, broke out in an open area in the same district, Pecherskyi. There were no casualties or damage.
Update: In addition, drone wreckage fell on the territory of a kindergarten in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.
Information on the damage or casualties is being confirmed.
Background:
- On the night of 6-7 September, explosions were heard in Kyiv.
- Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence was responding to drones in the city.
