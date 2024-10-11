All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Minister appoints two deputies and announces creation of supervisory boards for two procurement agencies

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 11 October 2024, 17:20
Ukrainian Defence Minister appoints two deputies and announces creation of supervisory boards for two procurement agencies
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has appointed Serhii Melnyk and Serhii Boiev as his deputies, and announced the start of work of the supervisory boards of the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine; Umierov on Facebook

Details: Serhii Boiev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defence for European Integration. Previously, Boiev, 41, served as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The second newly appointed Deputy Defence Minister is Brigadier General Serhii Melnyk. He will be responsible for education and healthcare directions, as well as humanitarian support and human capital policy.

In turn, Umierov posted on Facebook that the supervisory boards for the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator have been completed. The Ministry of Defence has posted a list of the agencies' supervisory board members on its website.

Quote from Umierov: "Supervisory boards are an important element for effective and transparent procurement management. Their appointment is an important step towards compliance with international standards. It guarantees independent control over the processes, minimises corruption risks and increases trust in the system both domestically and by our international partners.

The councils will be composed of Ukrainian and international experts, which will allow us to integrate the best international experience into the reform of our defence sector."

For reference:

In the period from 2016 to 2022, Serhii Boiev held senior positions at state-owned companies Naftogaz of Ukraine, Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company, and Ukrgasvydobuvannia, Ukraine’s largest gas producer.

Previously, Boiev worked for leading international banking institutions and Boston Consulting Group, providing him with extensive experience in finance and management.

Boiev holds a Bachelor's degree in International Economics from the Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (USA).

Serhii Melnyk was born on 12 July 1977 in Vinnytsia Oblast. Since 1999, he has served in various positions in Ukrainian air defence brigades.

Since November 2019, he has been the Head of the Military Law Institute of the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University.

In 2022, Melnyk successfully completed the L-4 Strategic Leadership Course at the National Defence University of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has been in charge of the defence of Kharkiv.

Melnyk is a Doctor of Law, Professor of Military Law, Honoured Worker of Education of Ukraine and winner of the State Prize of Ukraine in Education.

Background:

  • The NATO Mission in Ukraine welcomed the establishment of supervisory boards for the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator.
  • On 1 October, Umierov said that the reform of the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator was continuing, bringing these processes closer to NATO standards.
  • On 25 September, Umierov said that the Ministry of Defence had decided to merge its procurement agencies into one company.

Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Defence
