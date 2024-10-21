Thousands of Ukrainians in Russian captivity: Kyiv counts on help from Vatican and other partners – video

Ukraine is seeking assistance from the Holy See and all international partners to secure the release of the thousands of Ukrainians still held captive by Russia.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Torture, humiliation, and hunger – these are what our Ukrainian people endure in Russian prisons and camps.

We have managed to bring 3,767 Ukrainians home. Almost all of them required long-term treatment and rehabilitation. Russia continues to illegally detain thousands more of our people and forcibly relocate children.

Together with everyone in the world who values human life, we must do everything possible to free each and every one of them. We are counting on the support of the Vatican and all our partners!"

