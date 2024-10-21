All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Thousands of Ukrainians in Russian captivity: Kyiv counts on help from Vatican and other partners – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 October 2024, 11:03
Thousands of Ukrainians in Russian captivity: Kyiv counts on help from Vatican and other partners – video
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is seeking assistance from the Holy See and all international partners to secure the release of the thousands of Ukrainians still held captive by Russia.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Torture, humiliation, and hunger – these are what our Ukrainian people endure in Russian prisons and camps.

Advertisement:

We have managed to bring 3,767 Ukrainians home. Almost all of them required long-term treatment and rehabilitation. Russia continues to illegally detain thousands more of our people and forcibly relocate children.

Together with everyone in the world who values human life, we must do everything possible to free each and every one of them. We are counting on the support of the Vatican and all our partners!"

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonershuman rightswarZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
prisoners
Russia hasn't returned body of journalist Roshchyna to Ukraine; Ukrainian Headquarters for Treatment of PoWs suspects cover-up
Ukraine's offensive in Kursk Oblast encourages Russia to exchange prisoners of war – ISW
Azov fighter Serhii Aleksiievych, survivor of Olenivka terror attack, released from Russian captivity – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: