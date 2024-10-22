Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

Russian authorities have reported that UAVs struck premises belonging to the Russian company Biokhim in Russia's Tambov Oblast and an industrial facility in Voronezh Oblast on the night of 21-22 October, and an airport in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, has been closed.

Source: Maksim Yegorov, the governor of Tambov Oblast; Alexander Gusev, the governor of Voronezh Oblast, on Telegram; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Yegorov: "An explosion occurred at the premises of JSC Biokhim today, at about 05:20, in the town of Rasskazovo, presumably after a drone strike. It caused a fire to break out."

Advertisement:

Details: Yegorov stressed that there were no casualties, the fire was extinguished in an hour, and all the necessary services were on duty.

Gusev also claimed that there had been a drone attack on Voronezh Oblast.

Quote from Gusev: "Air defence and electronic warfare assets and personnel on duty detected and suppressed a UAV in one of the districts of [Voronezh] oblast. It fell on the building of a machine hall of an industrial facility."

Advertisement:

More details: Gusev also stated that there were no casualties, but there was a "small fire on one floor of the building". As of 07:00, fire crews are working at the scene.

Gusev added that the risk of a drone attack in the region remains.

TASS, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsiya), reported that the Nizhny Novgorod airport had been temporarily closed, presumably due to the threat of a Ukrainian drone attack.

A little earlier, Russian Telegram channels reported that the airport had introduced the Kovyor (Carpet) plan, meaning that it was closed and planes were being diverted to other airports [a Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.].

For reference: Biokhim’s website shows that the company produces various types of alcohol, fusel oil, liquid carbon dioxide and Barda molasses organic fertiliser.

Updated: The Russian Ministry of Defence later claimed it had shot down 18 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

It is reported that 11 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Bryansk Oblast, three over Belgorod Oblast, two over Kursk Oblast, and one each over Tula and Oryol oblasts.

Background: It was reported earlier that explosions had been heard in Russia’s Tula and Bryansk oblasts because of a drone attack. Distilleries are on fire there.

Support UP or become our patron!