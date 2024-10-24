Share of Ukrainians who want immediate negotiations with Russia has risen to 35% – poll

The share of Ukrainians who believe that negotiations with Russia "are an effective way to achieve peace, which should be used now" has increased to 35%. At the same time, 48% of the citizens disagree with such a way to achieve peace.

Source: poll conducted on 20 to 26 September 2024 by Ukrainian Centre for Economic and Political Studies named after Oleksandr Razumkov

Details: The poll found that in September-October 2023, 21% of respondents believed that negotiations with Russia "are an effective way to achieve peace that should be used now", while 63% disagreed. In September 2024, the share of those who think so increased to 35%, although a relative majority (48%) disagreed.

The number of those who agree that "negotiations with Russia should be conducted only after its troops have been pushed to the line of confrontation as of 23 February 2022" has also increased (the share of such people has increased from 25% to 37%). The share of those who disagree with this has decreased from 61% to 41%.

At the same time, the number of those who believe that "negotiations with Russia should be conducted only after the displacement (withdrawal) of its troops to the borders as of 1991" has decreased (their share has declined from 61% to 49%, while 24% and 29% disagree, respectively).

A relative majority (48%) of residents of southern oblasts agree that negotiations with Russia can be conducted right now (37% disagree). Most residents of western oblasts (23% and 57%, respectively) and the relative majority of residents of central oblasts (37% and 47.5%, respectively) disagree. In eastern oblasts, the shares of those who agree and those who disagree do not differ largely (39% and 43%, respectively).

The poll shows that the majority (61%) of residents of western oblasts agree that negotiations with Russia should be conducted only after the withdrawal of its troops to the 1991 borders, as well as a relative majority of residents of central (47% and 29%, respectively) and eastern (49% and 27%, respectively) oblasts. Most residents of southern oblasts disagree with this (33% and 47%, respectively).

For reference: The poll was conducted face-to-face only in the territories that are controlled by the government of Ukraine and not subjected to active hostilities.

A total of 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The sample's margin of error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sample deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

