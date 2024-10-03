All Sections
New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 October 2024, 14:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Mark Rutte (right). Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, 3 October.

Source: European Pravda, citing the official NATO website

Details: This is Rutte's first foreign visit in his new position.

The new NATO Secretary General has held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following which they held a press conference.

Background

  • During his inaugural press conference as NATO Secretary General on 1 October, Mark Rutte refrained from speculating on when Ukraine might receive an invitation to join the alliance.
  • Rutte also said the decision to allow Ukraine to attack Russia with long-range Western-supplied weapons should be made by the Allies who transfer these weapons.
  • At the same time, he stressed that he understands Ukraine's request and supports the stance of his predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, on this issue.

