New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 14:24
The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, 3 October.
Source: European Pravda, citing the official NATO website
Details: This is Rutte's first foreign visit in his new position.
The new NATO Secretary General has held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following which they held a press conference.
Background:
- During his inaugural press conference as NATO Secretary General on 1 October, Mark Rutte refrained from speculating on when Ukraine might receive an invitation to join the alliance.
- Rutte also said the decision to allow Ukraine to attack Russia with long-range Western-supplied weapons should be made by the Allies who transfer these weapons.
- At the same time, he stressed that he understands Ukraine's request and supports the stance of his predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, on this issue.
