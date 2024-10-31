Russians attack Zatoka bridge with 43 drones and missiles at night

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of 30-31 October with 43 attack UAVs of unspecified type, two ballistic missiles and eight air-to-surface missiles. The Russians targeted a bridge across the Dniester estuary in Zatoka, Odesa Oblast, with missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 30-31 October 2024 (from 18:30 on 30 October), the enemy attacked the bridge across the Dniester Estuary in Zatoka, Odesa Oblast. Two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were fired from Crimea and eight Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

The Russians also fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov-on-Don Oblast on Kramatorsk.

The enemy attacked with 43 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from Kursk and Oryol oblasts in Russia."

Details: The Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 17 drones and 2 Kh-59/69 guided missiles.

Air defences were operating in Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Poltava oblasts.

The air raid was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and other branches of the defence forces.

