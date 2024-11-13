All Sections
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 13 November 2024, 16:18
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have bombarded the settlement of Sadove in Kherson Oblast with a drone, leaving men aged 34 and 48 and a woman, 45, injured.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Sadove has been attacked around 12:00. A woman, 45, has been injured as a result of explosives being dropped [from a UAV]. She sustained a blast injury and partial amputation of her right foot."

Details: Later, Mrochko reported that the number of people injured in the attack had increased to three.

He noted that two men aged 34 and 48 had been taken to a hospital in Kherson with blast injuries and multiple wounds. Doctors are currently examining them. The men were at work when the drone attack occurred.

Previously: One resident of the city of Beryslav has been killed and four others injured in a Russian drone attack on the morning of 13 November.

