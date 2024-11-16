Russian nighttime drone attack damages high-rise building in Kyiv – photo
Saturday, 16 November 2024, 04:38
Residential infrastructure in the city of Kyiv was damaged in the Russian drone attack on the night of 15-16 November.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "As a result of a Russian drone attack, damage to residential infrastructure was recorded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital."
Details: The administration noted that the falling debris damaged balconies and windows in the high-rise residential building.
Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "There was no information about the alleged fire. There is no information about the casualties. The operational report is being updated and confirmed."
