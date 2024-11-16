All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian nighttime drone attack damages high-rise building in Kyiv – photo

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 04:38
Russian nighttime drone attack damages high-rise building in Kyiv – photo
Aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Residential infrastructure in the city of Kyiv was damaged in the Russian drone attack on the night of 15-16 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "As a result of a Russian drone attack, damage to residential infrastructure was recorded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital."

Advertisement:

Details: The administration noted that the falling debris damaged balconies and windows in the high-rise residential building.

 
Aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv.
Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "There was no information about the alleged fire. There is no information about the casualties. The operational report is being updated and confirmed."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivdronesair defencewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Kyiv
Russians attack Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast with missiles and UAVs: person injured by drone wreckage, warehouse on fire – photos
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv
EU chief diplomat Borrell shows his morning in bomb shelter in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: