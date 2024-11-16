Russian nighttime drone attack damages high-rise building in Kyiv – photo

Aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Residential infrastructure in the city of Kyiv was damaged in the Russian drone attack on the night of 15-16 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "As a result of a Russian drone attack, damage to residential infrastructure was recorded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital."

Details: The administration noted that the falling debris damaged balconies and windows in the high-rise residential building.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "There was no information about the alleged fire. There is no information about the casualties. The operational report is being updated and confirmed."

