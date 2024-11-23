All Sections
NATO Secretary General meets with Trump in Florida

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 November 2024, 15:09
Mark Rutte and Donald Trump. Photo: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President-elect Donald Trump met on Friday (22 November) to discuss various global security issues.

Source: NATO Press Service; European Pravda

Details: Mark Rutte and Trump met in Palm Beach, Florida, where the newly elected US leader's estate in Mar-a-Lago is located.  

The press service reports that they discussed a number of global security issues that the Alliance has been facing.

In addition, the Secretary General and his team are reported to have also met with Congressman Mike Waltz and members of the newly elected president's national security team.

Background: 

  • The day before, the Washington Post wrote that Rutte would meet with Trump soon to discuss the strategy of negotiations to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • Recently, Rutte expressed confidence that the newly elected US president understands the importance of US membership in NATO.
  • While congratulating Trump on his election victory, Rutte said, "his (Trump's – ed.) leadership will once again be key to keeping the Alliance strong".

