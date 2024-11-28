All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones – Air Force

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukThursday, 28 November 2024, 07:00
Tu-95 strategic bomber. Stock photo: Defence-ua.com

The Air Force reported at dawn on 28 November that Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers had been scrambled from the Olenya airfield, and after 05:30 Russian missiles were spotted on Ukrainian territory.

Source: Air Force

Quote: "The activity of 4 Tu-95MS bombers from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast) flying in a southeasterly direction is noted."

Details: The Air Force added that in case of a missile threat and cruise missile launches, it would provide additional information.

The Air Force later reported that, based on updated information, 7 Tu-95MS aircraft were operating in the air.

At 05:30, the Air Force reported the missile launches. Russia is now attacking different oblasts of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Lutsk and some other cities and oblasts.

