Updated UN resolution refers to Russia's war in Ukraine as war of aggression for first time

A resolution on human rights violations in Ukraine’s occupied territories, adopted by the UN General Assembly on 17 December, has referred to Russia's aggression as a "war of aggression" for the first time.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "Importantly, this document is the first UN resolution in which the General Assembly refers to Russia's aggression against Ukraine as a 'war of aggression against Ukraine'.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the adoption of the updated resolution, 'Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine', by the UN General Assembly with 81 votes in favour."

Details: The Foreign Ministry highlighted that the resolution covers the human rights situation in all territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia, ensuring enhanced monitoring by the UN and the international community of all crimes and gross violations committed by Russian occupying forces against local residents in these territories.

Quote: "The General Assembly has once again reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and rejected any changes to the status of Ukrainian territories.

In this regard, the UN General Assembly demands that the Russian Federation immediately cease its aggression against Ukraine and withdraw all its armed forces from Ukraine’s territory within its internationally recognised borders."

For reference: The resolution was adopted on 17 December 2024, with 81 votes in favour, 14 against, and 80 abstentions.

