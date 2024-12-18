All Sections
351 Russian Shahed drones have entered Belarus since July

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 December 2024, 14:01
351 Russian Shahed drones have entered Belarus since July
Russian drones entered Belarus on 3 December. Map Screenshot

Starting from 19:00 on 11 July 2024, at least 356 drones of various types have entered Belarusian airspace, including 351 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones. 

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: All information about Russian drones has been mapped on an online platform that tracks military activity in Belarus.

The Drones section includes the times, locations, directions and entry details for each of the 351 Shahed drones and 5 reconnaissance drones recorded, organised by day. The analysts have also marked all known locations where drones have exploded, been shot down, or crashed in Belarus over this period of time.

In the past five months, Belaruski Hajun has recorded 10 incidents of Shahed drones being downed or crashing in Belarus and Latvia, as well as one case where a drone caused the destruction of a building.

The number of drone incursions into Belarus continues to rise: 9 in July, 12 in August, 30 in September, 49 in October, and 151 in November. By mid-December, 105 Russian drones had violated Belarusian airspace.

Quote: "In addition, 163 drones disappeared from radar during the observation period, meaning there could be dozens of wrecked drones scattered across Belarus," the analysts noted.

Background:

  • On 25 November, Belarus recorded 38 Shahed drones entering from Ukraine in 24 hours. Analysts said this was the highest number recorded since monitoring began.
  • Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said in October that he is aware that Russian UAVs are flying into his country, but he attributes this to "inexperienced hands" and the operation of electronic warfare equipment.

