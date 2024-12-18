All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels for meetings with European leaders

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 18 December 2024, 18:52
Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels for meetings with European leaders
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on Wednesday, 18 December, to attend an informal meeting of European leaders and the European Council summit.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy noted that bringing an end to Russia's war against Ukraine is a fundamental issue for Europe and "requires coordinated and effective work of European countries".

"During this visit, I'll meet with the leaders and heads of government of France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland and Czechia, the NATO secretary general, the president of the European Council and the president of the European Commission, as well as representatives of the UK and other countries," Zelenskyy announced.

He also confirmed his participation in a meeting of the European Council on Thursday, 19 December.

Previously

  • Earlier reports indicated that on Wednesday, Zelenskyy would meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who also planned to bring together the leaders of several European nations for a separate discussion on the situation in Ukraine.
  • Media reports suggest that the topics of these meetings may include a potential "ceasefire" in Ukraine and the deployment of European troops there.

