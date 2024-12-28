All Sections
About 600,000 Russian troops currently deployed to fight against Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 28 December 2024, 02:59
Russian soldiers with their bags. Stock photo: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that there are currently approximately 600,000 Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Yusov in an interview with Novyny.LIVE TV channel

Details: Yusov stressed that the losses of Russian troops were enormous and showed an upward trend. Nonetheless, the number of Russian soldiers that are deployed on the territory of Ukraine has remained constant recently.

Quote: "The number of Russian soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is about 600,000. The recruitment and conscription measures taken by the enemy are primarily aimed at replenishing losses, because they are enormous and are tending to increase."

Background:

  • As of 26 December, the Russians’ total combat losses were estimated at around 780,860 people.
  • In addition, Russia is engaging the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine. Following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 23 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, as early reports showed, the number of North Korean soldiers who have been killed or wounded in Russia’s Kursk Oblast exceeded 3,000.

RussiaUkraineRussian Armed Forces
