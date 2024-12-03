Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting and announces acceleration of Ukrainian missile production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 3 December, after which he announced the acceleration of Ukrainian missile production.

Quote: "We have discussed our missile programme thoroughly and as a separate topic. We brought up the development, orders and delivery.

There was a report on the testing of new types of missiles. We can thank our Ukrainian missile developers. We are accelerating production."

Details: It was also reported that Zelenskyy had received reports on contracts for the production of weapons in Ukraine. The president announced a significant number of new and long-term orders for UAVs, including FPV drones, reconnaissance drones, long-range drones, and missile drones.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the tasks of contracts for the production of artillery.

Zelenskyy noted that he had held a meeting with the prime minister of Ukraine, the minister of energy, and the Air Force commander, who reported on the protection of energy facilities and reconstruction work.

