Russia closes Crimean Bridge to traffic, explosions reported in Kerch

The Russians closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic on the morning of 6 December, and reports of explosions in the city of Kerch emerged on social media.

Source: Crimean Bridge: Operational Information, a local Telegram channel; Crimean local Telegram channel Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind)

Quote: "Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended".

Details: Crimean Wind reported loud noises in Kerch on the morning of 6 December.

According to the Telegram channel, the windows in Kerch were shaking because of the explosions.

