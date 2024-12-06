All Sections
Russia closes Crimean Bridge to traffic, explosions reported in Kerch

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 6 December 2024, 06:20
Russia closes Crimean Bridge to traffic, explosions reported in Kerch
The Crimean Bridge. Stock photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

The Russians closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic on the morning of 6 December, and reports of explosions in the city of Kerch emerged on social media.

Source: Crimean Bridge: Operational Information, a local Telegram channel; Crimean local Telegram channel Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind)

Quote: "Vehicular traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended".

Details: Crimean Wind reported loud noises in Kerch on the morning of 6 December.

According to the Telegram channel, the windows in Kerch were shaking because of the explosions.

