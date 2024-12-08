All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 8 December 2024, 19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has linked the fall of the Syrian regime to the possibility of defeating Russia and its allies.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk’s tweet was his first comment on the unprecedented events in Syria that have led to the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The events in Syria have made the world realise once again, or at least they should, that even the most cruel regime may fall and that Russia and its allies can be defeated." 

Background: 

  • Syrian rebels announced they had taken control of Damascus on 8 December, signalling the end of over two decades of Bashar al-Assad’s rule. Assad was reported to have fled the country.
  • Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also believes the events in Syria demonstrate that Russia can be defeated in Ukraine.
  • EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas reacted to the toppling of Assad’s regime in Syria, highlighting it as evidence of the weakness of Russia and Iran.
  • Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that Assad’s reliance on Russia has failed.

Support UP or become our patron!

SyriaPoland
Advertisement:

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

All News
Syria
Assad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
RECENT NEWS
18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
15:34
EXPLAINERUkraine must adopt a tougher stance toward Georgia's ruling party – European Pravda editorial
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: