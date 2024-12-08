After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has linked the fall of the Syrian regime to the possibility of defeating Russia and its allies.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk’s tweet was his first comment on the unprecedented events in Syria that have led to the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Quote: "The events in Syria have made the world realise once again, or at least they should, that even the most cruel regime may fall and that Russia and its allies can be defeated."

Syrian rebels announced they had taken control of Damascus on 8 December, signalling the end of over two decades of Bashar al-Assad’s rule. Assad was reported to have fled the country.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also believes the events in Syria demonstrate that Russia can be defeated in Ukraine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas reacted to the toppling of Assad’s regime in Syria, highlighting it as evidence of the weakness of Russia and Iran.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that Assad’s reliance on Russia has failed.

