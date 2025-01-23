Trump suggests asking Russia about a peace deal

US President Donald Trump has suggested asking Russia about the timing of the end of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether a "peace deal" between Ukraine and Russia could be expected by 2026, Trump said: "Well, you're going to have to ask Russia. Ukraine is ready to make a deal."

Quote: "If I were president, it would never have started. This is a war that should have never, ever been started."

The US president went on to say that during his previous term, there was "no way" Putin "was going in" to Ukraine.

Quote: "And then, when I was out, bad, things happened, bad things were said, a lot of stupidity all around, and you end up with what you have."

The Trump administration is focused on ending Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as quickly as possible. However, Trump’s advisers admit that achieving this goal could take several months.

Earlier, the US president demanded that Russia "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of tougher sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it refuses.

He also announced plans to push for lower oil prices as a means to bring an end to the war.

