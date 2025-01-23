All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump suggests asking Russia about a peace deal

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 23 January 2025, 19:54
Trump suggests asking Russia about a peace deal
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has suggested asking Russia about the timing of the end of the war in Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 23 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked whether a "peace deal" between Ukraine and Russia could be expected by 2026, Trump said: "Well, you're going to have to ask Russia. Ukraine is ready to make a deal."

Advertisement:

Quote: "If I were president, it would never have started. This is a war that should have never, ever been started."

The US president went on to say that during his previous term, there was "no way" Putin "was going in" to Ukraine.

Quote: "And then, when I was out, bad, things happened, bad things were said, a lot of stupidity all around, and you end up with what you have."

Advertisement:
  • The Trump administration is focused on ending Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as quickly as possible. However, Trump’s advisers admit that achieving this goal could take several months.
  • Earlier, the US president demanded that Russia "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of tougher sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it refuses.
  • He also announced plans to push for lower oil prices as a means to bring an end to the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpRussiawarUkraine
Advertisement:
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
DeepState: Russians occupy Vremivka and have almost captured Velyka Novosilka
All News
Trump
Europeans want US troops in potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
Trump accuses Russia of stealing US hypersonic missile plans
Trump: Zelenskyy is "no angel" and he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"
RECENT NEWS
06:30
Russia claims attack by over 30 drones on its 5 oblasts
06:04
Offensive on Toretsk front may indicate change in Russia's priorities – ISW
01:40
Russia advances in Toretsk and near two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
00:52
UAVs attack oil refinery in Russia's Tver Oblast
00:16
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to ballistic missile threat
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: