Russians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 27 January 2025, 08:20
Russians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Several explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on the night of 26-27 January, with Russians targeting critical infrastructure. Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration has reported that a fire broke out as a result of the attack.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A series of explosions were heard in Prykarpattia. The enemy attacked the oblast multiple times last night, using strike drones. Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted. A fire was reported. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: Onyshchuk added that no reports of casualties had been received as of 08:00.

 
Firefighters
photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Update: The State Emergency Service reported later that fires had broken out at two locations of one of the infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk district. One of the two fires covered an area of 100 sq. m and the other an area of 500 sq. m. 

As of 11:18, the fires were extinguished. 

 
Firefighters
photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Fifty-eight firefighters and 25 firefighting appliances were involved in the process.

Background: Earlier, several media outlets reported that explosions had occurred during the Russian drone attack in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv mentioned that air defence systems were responding in the city.

