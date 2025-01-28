Housing, cars and school damaged and four injured in Odesa due to Russian attack – photos

Residential buildings and a school have been damaged, 10 cars burnt out and four people injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in Odesa.

Source: Hennadii Trukhanov, Mayor of Odesa, on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the mayor: "Early reports indicate that as a result of the drone attack, residential buildings were damaged and four cars caught fire."

A burning car Photo: Dumska

Updated: Later, the mayor added that as of 08:00, three people had been reported injured, and another person had been rescued from a blocked apartment.

Photo: Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram

Quote: "The blast wave smashed the windows. City services are working at the scene to clean up the aftermath of the attack. We are setting up an operational headquarters where people will be able to apply for financial assistance and receive materials to block the holes temporarily."

Details: The mayor also reported that one of the schools in the city had been damaged. Work is currently underway to cover the windows.

Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Updated: Oleh Kiper added that the Russians had attacked Odesa and Odesa Oblast with a missile and attack drones: the missile had been destroyed, but the wreckage of the downed UAVs damaged the windows in four residential high-rise buildings and five dachas. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden - ed.]

Quote: "In a residential area at one of the high-rise buildings in Odesa, 10 cars caught fire, and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. A grain storage facility was also damaged.

Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Four people were injured as a result of the drone attack. A 91-year-old man was taken to hospital, while the other casualties were provided with medical treatment on the spot."

Background:

On the night of 27-28 January, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an air strike and a large-scale fire in the Novobavarskyi district.

Two houses were destroyed in Chernihiv as a result of a UAV attack.

Explosions were also heard in Sumy and Kyiv Oblast.

An infrastructure facility in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, was damaged due to a nighttime Russian attack, and power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

