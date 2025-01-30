All Sections
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label

Serhiy Sydorenko, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 30 January 2025, 15:28
Photo: Wikipedia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), in response to the outrage from the Ukrainian delegation, has agreed to consider a provision that would hold Putin accountable for atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine.

Source: a European Pravda correspondent in Strasbourg

Details: On Thursday, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko reported censorship by the PACE secretariat, which banned consideration of a proposed resolution calling Putin a "terrorist". This refers to a resolution entitled European commitment to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which was submitted to the PACE on Thursday.

The original text of the amendment proposed to "recognise that Vladimir Putin is a terrorist under whose guidance numerous acts of terror have been committed against the civilian population".

In response to the outcry, the Assembly agreed to register the amendment on the condition that Ukrainian MPs removed the word "terrorist" when referring to the Russian ruler. Oleksandr Merezhko and other co-authors consented to this change.

To consider the amended proposal, the Assembly had to deviate from its usual procedures and put the amendment to a vote without it being reviewed by the committee.

The following wording was put to the vote: "The PACE recognises that Vladimir Putin shall be held accountable for the numerous acts of terror that have been committed against the civilian population under his rule."

The resolution was approved by 77 MPs, with 1 vote against (Belgian socialist Christophe Lacroix) and 6 abstentions.

Background:

  • On Thursday, 30 January, PACE adopted a resolution outlining its position on peace in Ukraine.
  • The key issue of the PACE session was Georgia’s membership, which the Assembly ultimately upheld, though it imposed conditions and sanctions on the country. In response, Georgia announced its withdrawal from PACE.

EuropePutinRusso-Ukrainian war
