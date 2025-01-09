All Sections
Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 January 2025, 12:42
Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video
The 47th Magura Brigade destroys a Russian convoy. Screenshot

Soldiers of the 47th Magura Brigade, together with the Ukrainian defence forces, have repelled a large-scale Russian assault in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, taking out almost a company of Russian soldiers.

Source: 47th Magura Brigade on Telegram

Details: The Russians used a huge amount of equipment and personnel. The first in their convoys of equipment were tanks fitted with mine ploughs to clear the area of mines. The attacks were carried out in six waves. The Russians also tried to break through with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, and even quad bikes – about 50 vehicles in total.

In destroying these vehicles and the Lancet drone, the soldiers of the Magura brigade and their allies burned tens of millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment.

As for Russian casualties, they amounted to a company: 45 soldiers were killed and 53 sustained injuries.

