Many guided bombs: General Staff about northern Kharkiv Oblast

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 27 May 2024, 19:39
Many guided bombs: General Staff about northern Kharkiv Oblast
guided aerial bombs. Photo: Wikipedia

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have already carried out at least 25 strikes with guided aerial bombs in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. In particular, two such bombs were used in Kharkiv.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 19:00 on 27 May

Details: Since the beginning of the day, the total number of Russian attacks along the entire combat zone has reached 80.

The Pokrovsk front remains the area of the most intense combat activity.

On the Kharkiv front, 10 combat clashes took place, some of which have been going on for a long time. The total Russian losses of the day amounted to 137 killed and wounded soldiers and 18 pieces of weapons and military equipment. One Russian tank, four vehicles and special equipment were destroyed. Two armoured combat vehicles, two vehicles and four artillery systems were damaged.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops tried to break through Ukrainian defences nine times. The Russians here also suffered significant losses – about a dozen soldiers were killed, and 50 were wounded. Among the destroyed Russian weapons is a modern electronic warfare station, Serp-VS5. Two Russian artillery pieces were damaged.

The number of Russian assaults on the Siversk front has increased to six, and on the Kramatorsk front – to eight. The Russians continue to increase pressure on Chasiv Yar and its surroundings.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops have repelled 21 Russian attacks since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians continue their attempts to carry out assaults, using aircraft and anti-aircraft guns. Nine Russian assaults were repelled near the settlements of Staromaiorske and Urozhaine. The Russians also carried out airstrikes on the same villages.

On the Prydniprovske front, five combat clashes took place at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

On other fronts, the situation has not changed significantly.

Quote: "Our troop grouping has defined and communicated tasks to strengthen the resilience of the defence. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy and inflict maximum losses on them."

Subjects: warKharkiv Oblast
