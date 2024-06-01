All Sections
Poland reports "long and tense night" during Russian attack on Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 June 2024, 11:30
Poland reports long and tense night during Russian attack on Ukraine
Stock photo: Wojsko Polskie on Facebook

Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has said that its own and allied aircraft were scrambled on the night of 31 May-1 June in response to the threat of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Source: Polish Operational Command on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Polish military stated that Russia's nighttime strike spread over the entire territory of Ukraine, including the districts bordering Poland, and was carried out using cruise missiles, Shahed attack drones and ballistic missiles launched from the Black Sea area.

"It was a long and tense night for the entire air defence system of Poland," Polish Army Operational Command noted.

The deployment of Polish and allied aircraft ended at 06:00 as the threat of missile strikes by Russian aircraft on Ukrainian territory lessened.

"The Polish army is continuously monitoring the situation on Ukrainian territory and is on constant combat alert to ensure the security of Polish airspace," they stated.

Background:

  • On the night of 31 May-1 June 2024, Russian forces carried out missile and air strikes on critical infrastructure in several oblasts, with Ukrainian defenders shooting down 35 missiles and 46 drones.
  • This is not the first time Poland has scrambled fighter jets in connection with Russia's missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

