Three people injured in Russian attack on Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian army struck the village of Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv Oblast at about 17:00 on 12 June. Three people have been injured in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigation reports that on 12 June at about 17:00, the Armed Forces of Russia launched an airstrike on the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district.

Advertisement:

A 67-year-old man and two women, aged 61 and 59, have experienced an acute reaction to stress.

Details: Private houses were damaged in the village. Early reports say the Russians launched an attack using an aerial bomb.

Support UP or become our patron!