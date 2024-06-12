All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three people injured in Russian attack on Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 June 2024, 21:59
Three people injured in Russian attack on Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian army struck the village of Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv Oblast at about 17:00 on 12 June. Three people have been injured in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigation reports that on 12 June at about 17:00, the Armed Forces of Russia launched an airstrike on the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district.

Advertisement:

A 67-year-old man and two women, aged 61 and 59, have experienced an acute reaction to stress.

Details: Private houses were damaged in the village. Early reports say the Russians launched an attack using an aerial bomb.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians dig in near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast – Deep State
Russians attack Kurylivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people
Russians attack fire station in Kharkiv Oblast overnight – video, photo
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: