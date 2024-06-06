Infrastructure facility in Ukraine's west on fire after Russian drone strike
Thursday, 6 June 2024, 08:43
A fire broke out – and is being extinguished – at an infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast as a result of a Russian Shahed drone attack.
Source: Serhii Tiurin, Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Tiurin: "Last night, our air defence forces downed an enemy Shahed drone. A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in a populated area as a result of the attack."
Details: Tiurin said that emergency response services have been deployed to the scene and that there are no casualties or fatalities.
Background:
- Ukraine's Air Force said Russian drones were operating in Ukraine's south late on 5 June, with an air-raid warning in effect for nearly five hours. An explosion rocked Zaporizhzhia during a Russian Shahed drone attack in the early hours of 6 June.
- An infrastructure facility, a nine-storey apartment block, and three houses in Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) were damaged as a result of the latest Russian attacks. A Russian drone also hit a bus, injuring four civilians.
- Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces deployed 18 Shahed-131/136 attack drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine on the night of 5-6 June, with Ukrainian troops intercepting 17 of the drones.
