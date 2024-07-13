There have been attempts to assassinate Putin, albeit unsuccessful – Ukraine's spy chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has revealed that attempts have been made on the life of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, albeit unsuccessful ones.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainian news magazine NV

Quote from Budanov: "There have been [attempts to assassinate Putin – ed.], but as you can see, they have been unsuccessful so far."

Details: Budanov admitted that Putin is no longer seen as a compromise figure within his inner circle.

The spy chief is also confident that after Putin's death, Russians will feel the same way they did when Stalin died.

Quote from Budanov: "She [Budanov's grandmother – ed.] said that at that time [after Stalin's death], people felt that their whole world had collapsed. They didn’t know how to go on living.

Putin has been in power for more than 20 years, so it will be a very similar feeling, and now Russians are afraid of losing him because he is the guarantor of stability in their lives."

Background: Budanov also believes that Russia will try to attack Ukraine's territory from the north in the coming months.

