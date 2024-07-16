Russian authorities show drone strike consequences on plant in Kursk Oblast – photos

Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of Kursk Oblast, has posted a photo showing the aftermath of a fire at a low-voltage equipment plant, which was attacked by a drone overnight — the roof of the building has been destroyed, and everything inside the premises was burned out.

Source: Alexei Smirnov on Telegram

Quote from Smirnov: "The fire that occurred overnight in the village of Korenevo after an attack by a Ukrainian drone on the low-voltage equipment plant has been extinguished. Firefighting forces from Korenevo and Rylsk districts, as well as fire appliances, were involved in extinguishing it."

Photo: Alexei Smirnov on Telegram

Details: Smirnov posted a photo from the site and added that a fire investigation team is currently working there to assess the consequences of the fire.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that a low-voltage equipment factory in Russia's Kursk Oblast was on fire, supposedly after a Ukrainian drone attack.

