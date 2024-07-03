Ukraine's Defence Ministry puts more than 70 domestically-made UAV models into service – photos

Photo: official website of the General Staff and Armyinform

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has already put more than 70 models of Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial vehicles into service in 2024.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Quote: "During 6 months of the current year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has codified and approved more than 70 models of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), all of which are made in Ukraine."

Details: The Ministry of Defence added that, compared to the previous year, the ministry approved about 60 UAV models for various purposes.

The UAVs are reported to perform a wide range of tasks, such as reconnaissance of hostile positions on the contact line and in the behind lines, adjustment of artillery fire and strikes on Russian equipment, fortifications and arsenals.

The procedure for obtaining a NATO nomenclature code for a new type of weapon and military equipment has been simplified to 10 days.

Ukrainian-made samples of weapons and military equipment that have been codified are allowed to be purchased at the expense of the state budget.

