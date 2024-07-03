All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry puts more than 70 domestically-made UAV models into service – photos

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 July 2024, 15:17
Ukraine's Defence Ministry puts more than 70 domestically-made UAV models into service – photos
Photo: official website of the General Staff and Armyinform

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has already put more than 70 models of Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial vehicles into service in 2024. 

Source: Ministry of Defence

Quote: "During 6 months of the current year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has codified and approved more than 70 models of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), all of which are made in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ministry of Defence added that, compared to the previous year, the ministry approved about 60 UAV models for various purposes.

The UAVs are reported to perform a wide range of tasks, such as reconnaissance of hostile positions on the contact line and in the behind lines, adjustment of artillery fire and strikes on Russian equipment, fortifications and arsenals.

The procedure for obtaining a NATO nomenclature code for a new type of weapon and military equipment has been simplified to 10 days.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian-made samples of weapons and military equipment that have been codified are allowed to be purchased at the expense of the state budget.

 
Photo: official website of the General Staff and Armyinform
 
Photo: official website of the General Staff and Armyinform

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesUkrainewar
Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
drones
China and Russia develop drone similar to Shahed – Bloomberg
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief comments on Ukraine's use of drones and tactical medicine after frontline work trip
Russians claim large-scale drone attack, all 36 supposedly downed
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: