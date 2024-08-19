Russian oil depot in Rostov Oblast still ablaze day after Ukrainian drone attack – video

Firefighters in the Russian city of Proletarsk are still working to extinguish a fire at the Kavkaz oil depot, where oil products for the Russian army were stored, a day after it was attacked by drones. A total of 18 people were injured in the fire, and authorities have declared a state of emergency in the area.

Source: Vasily Golubev, Governor of Russia’s Rostov Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Golubev: "The fire in Proletarsk is still being extinguished, and the [number of] personnel and appliances involved has been increased. Given the complexity of the fire in the Proletarsky district, the high-alert mode has been upgraded to an emergency situation. The emergency rescue units are currently focusing all their efforts on containing the fire."

Details: Golubev said 18 firefighters had been injured in the fire; 14 of them received outpatient care, and four were taken to hospital in a moderate condition due to burns.

"We are preparing to move two of them to medical facilities in Rostov. On my instructions, an additional team of medics has been sent to Proletarsk," Golubev added.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 17-18 August, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Kavkaz plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, which stored petroleum products for the Russian army's military needs.

It had previously been reported that the facility in Proletarsk, Rostov Oblast, had been attacked by drones. Eyewitnesses said five UAVs were involved. The strike caused a huge fire that engulfed diesel tanks at the site.

