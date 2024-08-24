Ukrainian forces continue to advance near Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analysed the data collected, have confirmed the advance of Ukrainian troops near the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "Ukrainian forces continued to marginally advance near Sudzha amid continued Ukrainian operations in Kursk Oblast on 23 August."

Details: Geolocation footage released on 22 August indicated that Ukrainian forces had recently advanced further in the southern part of Russkaya Konopelka (east of Sudzha).

A Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces had also advanced north of Martynovka (northeast of Sudzha) along the R-200 Sudzha-Sukhodolovka road.

Russian sources also stated that there were conflicting reports of fighting east of Sudzha in the area of Samoryadovo and Kozyrevka, but that mobile groups of Ukrainian troops were likely operating in the area.

Some Russian bloggers claimed that Ukrainian troops had also advanced north of Martynovka (northeast of Sudzha).

They also noted that Russian troops had retaken Spalnoye and Krupets (both southeast of Sudzha), although the situation in the area remains unclear.

The same bloggers said that Russian troops had repelled a Ukrainian platoon-sized mechanised attack near Alexandrovka (northeast of Korenevo).

One of these bloggers claimed that on 23 August, Russian troops recaptured positions west of Korenevo, suggesting that Ukrainian forces had recently operated west of the village.

At the same time, Russian sources stressed that on 22 and 23 August, fighting continued along the entire line of contact in Kursk Oblast.

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, said that the US is gaining a better understanding of Ukraine's goals in Kursk Oblast and noted that Ukraine wants to establish a buffer zone there.

Singh added that the US is still working to determine how the buffer zone meets Ukraine's strategic objectives and that the US continues to provide materiel to support Ukraine's needs on the battlefield.

She explained that the current US restrictions on Ukraine's ability to use US-provided weapons to strike military targets in the Russian border area allow Ukrainian forces to return fire in defence against Russian attacks across the border, including in Kursk Oblast.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 23 August:

Ukrainian officials continue to highlight how Ukrainian forces can leverage tactical and technological advantages to offset Russian materiel advantages.

US President Joe Biden announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 23 August.

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted another drone strike against the oil depot in Proletarsk, Russia’s Rostov Oblast, on 23 August.

Islamic State (IS)-affiliated inmates took prison employees and other inmates hostage at a penal colony in Surovikino, Russia’s Volgograd Oblast, on 23 August.

Russian milbloggers reacted to the hostage crisis with criticisms of the Russian prison system and migration policy.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's support for peace in Ukraine on the basis of India's participation in Ukraine's July 2024 peace summit and signed several bilateral cooperation agreements during a visit to Ukraine.

Russian forces recently advanced near Kreminna, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and the city of Donetsk.

Russian authorities continue efforts to leverage conscripts to free up manpower elsewhere for combat operations in Ukraine.

