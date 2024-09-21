All Sections
US Security Council has not yet seen Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 21 September 2024, 19:07
US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Michael Carpenter, the Senior Director for Europe at the United States National Security Council, has said that the White House has yet to find out about the content of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s victory plan, but President Joe Biden had instructed officials to do everything possible to help Ukraine.

Source: Carpenter in an interview with the Voice of America’s Ukrainian service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Carpenter said that while the US maintains open channels of communication with its partners in Ukraine, he believes that President Zelenskyy wanted to travel to Washington, DC, and explain his victory plan to President Biden in person.

"So no, we’re not familiar with the plan yet, but the presidents will soon be able to talk about it and agree on their strategic goals until the end of this administration’s term in office, which will be very important," Carpenter said.

He declined to comment whether the White House will support Zelenskyy’s victory plan, but stressed that Biden is "absolutely determined to support Ukraine and put it in the strongest position by the end of his term".

Quote from Carpenter: "[Biden] has instructed all of us who work for him to move heaven and earth to make sure that we get everything, especially military assistance, but also energy security assistance, assistance that was part of the supplemental funding bill that was approved in April – to get it all out as quickly as possible."

Background:

  • On 17 September, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the US had seen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s new peace plan. The US Department of State echoed her statement.
  • Bloomberg reported that the Victory Plan envisaged an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the US to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.
  • Zelenskyy further noted that the Victory Plan outlined decisions that are expected to be made between October and December 2024.

USAaid for Ukraine
