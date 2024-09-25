Kremlin says it is impossible to force Russia into peace

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has said that Ukraine's desire to force Russia into peace is an "absolutely fatal mistake" because it is impossible to do so.

Source: Russian Telegram channels

Details: A journalist quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying at a UN Security Council meeting that Putin had violated so many international norms and rules that he would not stop on his own, so Russia can only be forced into peace. The journalist asked the Russian ruler’s spokesman whether it was possible to force Russia into peace.

Advertisement:

Quote from Peskov: "This position is a fatal mistake. They’re deeply mistaken."

Details: In the usual Kremlin manner, he also threatened the Ukrainian authorities once again with "consequences".

"It is impossible to force Russia into peace. Russia is actually a supporter of peace, but on condition that the foundations of its security are ensured and the tasks of the special military operation [as Russia refers to the war – ed.] are fulfilled. But unless these goals are achieved, it is impossible to force Russia," Peskov said.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 22 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, arrived in New York to participate in the events of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

During his visit to the US, Zelenskyy plans to present a detailed version of his Victory Plan to President Joe Biden. A meeting between the heads of state is scheduled for 26 September. Zelenskyy also intended to share his plan with presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy previously revealed that the plan consists of four points focused on strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, "plus one we will need after the war".

Zelenskyy also said that the Victory Plan is designed around decisions that are expected to take place between October and December 2024.

Media reports indicate that Zelenskyy's Victory Plan includes an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and commitments from the US regarding ongoing supplies of modern weaponry.

Support UP or become our patron!