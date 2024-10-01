Mandatory evacuation of children and their parents announced in 90 settlements in Sumy district

The mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, guardians or other legal representatives has been announced in 90 cities, towns and villages of 7 hromadas of Sumy district [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy District Council

Details: The evacuation decree was signed on 30 September by the heads of Sumy Oblast Military Administration and the Siversk Operational and Tactical Group.

This applies to the hromadas of Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia and Mykolaivka which are all located in Sumy district.

Quote: "The social services of local self-government and state authorities, police, rescue workers and the military are involved in organising the mandatory evacuation of children and their parents."

Background:

On 13 May, the authorities in Sumy Oblast began evacuating people from the towns of Bilopillia and Vorozhba.

On 23 May, due to increased Russian attacks, the authorities of Sumy Oblast announced the evacuation of people from the border areas of Okhtyrka district.

In early April 2024, two hromadas in Sumy Oblast announced the mandatory evacuation of children.

On 12 August, Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, said that since the start of the evacuation, they had managed to evacuate 20,800 people from Sumy Oblast, including about 2,000 children.

